Five Points bar owner named in suit following assault case involving USC student

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Daniel Wells speaks to his attorney in bond court. (Source: WIS) Daniel Wells speaks to his attorney in bond court. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a Five Points bar recently under the spotlight following an incident involving a University of South Carolina student caught on camera. 

Attorney Justin Bamberg has filed the suit on behalf of student Ryan Chisolm, who lost several teeth and broke his jaw in the March 19 incident outside the Pour House.

The bar's owner, Daniel Halsey Wells, 29, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the incident. Wells stands accused of putting Chisolm in a choke hold, rendering him unconscious and then throwing him to the ground.

Chisolm said he was trying to prevent a friend from getting involved in a fight when the attack happened.

The Columbia Police Department recently moved to declare the bar a nuisance and have its extended hours of operation license revoked. 

The nuisance title is declared by the number of calls to CPD to the bar since July 2016. 

"Specifically, the Columbia Police Department has reviewed dispatch reports from 800 Harden Street. CPD officers have responded more than 20 times and issued 11 citations/arrests," CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said.

Wells, the Pour House, DHW Purchasing Group LLC, and Wells Fargo Bank have all been named in the suit. 

