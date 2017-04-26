UPDATE: Gas tax bill passes second reading in SC Senate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Gas tax bill passes second reading in SC Senate

(Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS) (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

There were major developments inside of the State House Wednesday night in the ongoing debate over raising the gas tax to fix roads. A bill has passed a second reading by the SC Senate late Wednesday evening that would raise the state's gas tax to pay for road repairs. 

In an overwhelming vote earlier in the evening, senators again changed the bill that raises the tax. This latest change was made in a 36 to 8 vote and that was exciting for several inside the chamber late Wednesday. The Senate will take a third vote Thursday. 

READ H. 3516, also known as the roads bill HERE.

It adds some reform to the Department of Transportation some lawmakers were pushing— adding another commission member to the agency and allowing for the governor to be able to remove any member, at-will. 

So the bill now includes that change, plus the gas tax hike of 12-cents-per-gallon after six years, and tax credits to feature a rebate for in-state drivers, income tax credits for some, certain property tax reductions, and more tax credits for college students. 

But the margin of that recent vote 36 to 8, has some senators relieved that this could be the year to get the roads fix bill passed.

“I think it puts it on a much better path to success. I think that many of us were just thrilled that the Senate after all these years is finally having the debate," Sen. Thomas McElveen (D-Sumter) said. "Well, the mood is one of relief, because I know that in my caucus and me personally, we have all been strong advocates of putting a plan together that would truly fix our roads for the next generation. And this is the first time since I’ve been here where the Senate is going to go home and say we’ve passed a roads bill.”

Senator Tom Davis filibustered bills like this before. We aren’t sure if that’s his plan now. But the Senate does have the option of voting to stop him. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly