Deputies: Woman struck victim with RCSD patrol car after argument

A woman has been charged with attempted murder and other charges after sheriff's deputies say she stole a Richland County Sheriff's Department patrol car and attempted to run over a woman.

According to the sheriff's department, Nikenya Williams, 27, will also be charged with grand larceny and malicious injury to real property.

The incident began, investigators said, when Williams threw a brick through a car window on Beatty Road at the Carrington Place Apartments. Deputies said the owner of a car and an acquaintance walked over to the sheriff's department's Region 4 headquarters to report the incident and Williams followed them.

At the same time, investigators said a deputy was leaving the Region 4 building and used her remote key fob to unlock the door to her running patrol car. It was at that exact moment that Williams, deputies said, got into the patrol car and sped off.

Investigators said Williams aimed the patrol car straight at the victim in this case and struck her. Deputies said they had to break the patrol car's windows to arrest Williams.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries.

