All lanes open after crash on WB I-26 in Calhoun County

All lanes of westbound Interstate 26 in Calhoun County are now open after a crash shut down the highway Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash is at the 131 mile marker, before the Sandy Run exit, Route 21, at about 4 a.m. Troopers say two tractor-trailers collided and both overturned.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Westbound traffic was backed up for six miles when the highway was blocked for several hours. All lanes reopened about five hours after the crash.

