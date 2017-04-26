Deputies investigate third armed robbery in three days in area

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a third armed robbery in the Columbia area in three days.

The most recent was reported Tuesday night at the El Cheapo gas station in the 6900 block of Fairfield Road. It happened just after 10 p.m.

Richland County investigators have not been able to give much information overnight, but there are reports that two men were involved in the robbery.

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Corner Pantry in the 1400 block of Bluff Road Monday night involving two men. And in Columbia, police say two armed men robbed the Burger King on Two Notch Road Sunday night.

If you have information regarding any of these robberies, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

