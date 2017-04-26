Tree crashes on woman's car as she drives near Five Points

Officials have opened Blossom Street back up after a large tree fell on a woman's car.

According to Columbia Police watch commander Lt. David Wesley. the tree landed on the hood of the woman's car as she was driving near the 2200 block of Blossom Street.

Lt. Wesley said the woman was not injured. However, the large tree did take down power lines in the area.

