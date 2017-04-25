WIS Salutes Ed Meagher, Jr. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Ed Meagher, Jr.

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Sergeant First Class Ed Meagher Jr. is a Retired Army Veteran of 22 years. 

As an Infantryman, Meagher's deployments included Operation Just Cause in Panama.  

His career also included assignments at Fort Bragg as an Airborne Paratrooper; Fort Benning as a Bradley Master Gunner Instructor and Fort Carson as the Installation Bradley Master Gunner. 

Ed and his family live in Lexington. He is an active member of Post 6 Richland County American Legion, Post 6 American Legion Riders, and the Patriot Guard Riders.

He and his wife, Teresa, who is another 22-year Retired Army Veteran, have one son, Nate, who is a US Army Combat Engineer Paratrooper. 

  Inside WISTV.com

