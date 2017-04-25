Watson, Williams sign deals with Nike ahead of NFL draft - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Watson, Williams sign deals with Nike ahead of NFL draft

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Deshaun Watson (left) and Mike Williams (Source: WIS) Deshaun Watson (left) and Mike Williams (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

With the NFL Draft just days away, Nike has announced its latest signees to their company.

Among them are former Clemson standouts Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams. The duo were instrumental in helping the Tigers win their first national championship since 1981.

Watson and Williams are among 17 members of the Nike’s Class of 2017 to ink deals with the apparel company.

Both Tigers will be waiting to hear their names called when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

