SC DNR: Driver of second boat in fatal crash passed field sobriety test

Mark Phillips, 37, (left) and Christopher Lanier, 28, (right) died in a boat crash on Lake Murray Friday night. (Source: Jance Tuggy Phillps/ Meredith Few)

The driver of the second boat that crashed into a smaller boat that led to the deaths of two others passed his field sobriety test following the crash, according to Captain Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Bruce Dyer passed his field sobriety test, given to him as the driver of the 32-food Intrepid powerboat that collided with a smaller boat with three other people just before midnight on April 21.

Danny Phillips, 37, and Shawn Lanier, 28 both died after a large 32-foot powerboat collided with their small bass boat just as they were getting ready to head home from fishing.

Officials said a total of six people were on a 32-foot Intrepid powerboat and a 16-foot bass boat when the two vessels collided.

