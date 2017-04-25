Taking out the trash: Complaints on delayed pick-ups finally heard in Lexington Co.

Folks in Lexington County wanted answers about why weeks have gone by without their trash being picked up by Advanced Disposal.

Residents on these Lexington streets complained - but the needs of some were met as their trash were finally picked up on Tuesday. Some changes could be coming for these customers, but customers and their elected officials are clearly ratcheting up the pressure on Advanced Disposal - and some customers may not be satisfied yet.

For instance, Cedarbrook Drive in the Murraywood community is a cleaner street than it was Monday afternoon.

But the complaints we've heard from customers over the last day or two do not represent an isolated outbreak. Lexington County says it has been dealing with similar criticism for the last couple of years.

A statement from the county yesterday saying it sent "cure notices" in September 2015 and August 2016, letting the company know that it was not living up to the terms of a contract that began in 2009.

The county said in both cases, corrections were made by the company but the same issues had reoccurred: incomplete routes, missed pickups and no service on scheduled days.

Same problems identified by the town of Irmo, which decided last week to terminate its contract with Advanced Disposal.

A spokesman for Advanced Disposal in Jacksonville, FL said Tuesday afternoon it is aware of the complaints and has sent in extra trucks and drivers to collect the waste.

Mark Nighbor says those resources will remain in place "until the issues are resolved to the satisfaction" of Lexington County and the Town of Irmo.

He attributes some of the trouble to the growth of Lexington County and says the company has tried in several ways to stay in communication with its customers.

The company is expected to take part in a public hearing with Irmo on May 1.

Advanced Disposal released a statement late Tuesday, saying:

As a follow up to our conversation, we are communicating with the officials of Lexington County and the Town of Irmo. Our primary focus is getting the waste collected on a consistent basis for the Town of Irmo and Lexington County. We have mobilized additional trucks and drivers to collect the garbage, recycling, and yard waste and will keep these resources in place until the issues are resolved to the satisfaction of the residents and local officials. With the residential growth in Lexington County, we needed to adjust the routes to accommodate this growth. In March, we notified residents of the upcoming change with both a flyer placed on their container and news releases to local papers asking residents to be looking for a postcard that provided each resident with information about their days of services. Lexington County has also provided an app for residents to identify their service date. We would appreciate any assistance you can provide to remind residents to check their postcards for their service day or the app if they are in Lexington County. Any questions can be directed to customer care at 803-256-7276 or ColumbiaSC@advanceddisposal.com.

