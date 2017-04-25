Man arrested for second time this month for indecent exposure

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for indecent exposure in the parking lot of a gym.

On April 4, deputies were informed that Berrino McClary was exposing and inappropriately touching himself in the parking lot of Muv Fitness located at the Village at Sandhill. As the investigation unfolded, officials were able to identify McClary.

Richland County deputies also found out that McClary was arrested by the Columbia Police Department just three days after this incident on unrelated charges of indecent exposure.

McClary was arrested for the second time on April 20 by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

