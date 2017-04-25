CPD arrests man with $2K, 2lb. of weed, pistol at traffic stop

The Columbia police announced the arrest of a man who was found with nearly two pounds of marijuana, a pistol, and a scale at a traffic stop Monday night.

Antwan Hopkins was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension on the 5600 block of Main Street.

Hopkins also had a scale and nearly $2,300 in his possession. The officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana during the stop.

A North Region officer seized 2 lbs of marijuana, close to $2,300 & a pistol during a traffic stop at the 5600 block of Main St last night. pic.twitter.com/9ZlyUBaSyw — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 25, 2017

Hopkins was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.