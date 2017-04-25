Heavy rains drench Elloree, damage city hall and downtown busine - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Heavy rains drench Elloree, damage city hall and downtown businesses

By Allie Spillyards, Anchor/Reporter
ELLOREE, SC (WIS) -

The town of Elloree in Orangeburg County is recovering after Monday's sustained rain event that lasted most of the day.

Doppler estimates show more than seven inches of rain drenched the small town.

Close to a half dozen businesses opened their doors to water today. Some only had to deal with a couple of inches of water. Others had to deal with more than a foot. Town Hall was the worst hit.

"As you're walking in, pressing in, you can feel the water under your feet. As far as computers, we only have one working computer. You can see on the desks the line from the water. We've really got a mess in town," town hall employee Leslie Furtick said.

One of the town's new police cars was damaged as well. 

"It was like a tsunami type thing. You have no control over it. You just watch it or let it happen,” Elloree’s Mayor Stan Busch said.

Cleaning companies were in town to aid in the cleaning process. 

