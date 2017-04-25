Funeral arrangements set for two men killed in Lake Murray boat - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Funeral arrangements set for two men killed in Lake Murray boat crash

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Funeral arrangements have been set for the two men who died over the weekend on Lake Murray after a larger boat crashed into their boat.

Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier's lives will both be celebrated at two separate memorial events on Wednesday and Thursday. The pair were killed after a large 32-foot powerboat ran over their small bass boat just as they were getting ready to head home from fishing on Friday night.

Both died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Phillips owned the wildlife business All Things Wild and Lanier worked there.

DNR continues to investigate. No charges have been filed yet.

