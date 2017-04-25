Staley thanks legislature for removing flag in State House speech

State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>
Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
