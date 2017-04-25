Gamecock pitcher Schmidt out for season with injury - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecock pitcher Schmidt out for season with injury

Clarke Schmidt (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Clarke Schmidt (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina junior right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after an MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament to his right elbow. A surgery date has yet to be determined.

“This is obviously tough news for Clarke and everyone associated with our baseball program,” said South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook.  “Clarke is a special kid with a bright future in front of him and our program will be with him every step of the way.   He has been an incredible representative of our university and baseball program and I'm sure he will make a full recovery.  I have no doubt he will achieve his goal and dream of pitching in the Major Leagues."

In 2017 Schmidt went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in nine starts. He allowed only 15 runs, nine earned, on 41 hits in 60.1 innings with 70 strikeouts to 18 walks. During the 2016 season he made 18 appearances with 17 starts, 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 111.1 innings, allowed 50 runs, 42 earned, on 107 hits with 27 walks and 129 strikeouts. And in 2015 he had 18 appearances with 10 starts, went 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA in 58.0 innings, allowed 37 runs, 31 earned, on 70 hits with 20 walks and 55 strikeouts.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:54:13 GMT

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:30:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...More >>
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.More >>

  • DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:34:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region...More >>
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly