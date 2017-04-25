Gamecock pitcher Schmidt out for season with injury

South Carolina junior right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after an MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament to his right elbow. A surgery date has yet to be determined.

“This is obviously tough news for Clarke and everyone associated with our baseball program,” said South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook. “Clarke is a special kid with a bright future in front of him and our program will be with him every step of the way. He has been an incredible representative of our university and baseball program and I'm sure he will make a full recovery. I have no doubt he will achieve his goal and dream of pitching in the Major Leagues."

In 2017 Schmidt went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in nine starts. He allowed only 15 runs, nine earned, on 41 hits in 60.1 innings with 70 strikeouts to 18 walks. During the 2016 season he made 18 appearances with 17 starts, 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 111.1 innings, allowed 50 runs, 42 earned, on 107 hits with 27 walks and 129 strikeouts. And in 2015 he had 18 appearances with 10 starts, went 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA in 58.0 innings, allowed 37 runs, 31 earned, on 70 hits with 20 walks and 55 strikeouts.

