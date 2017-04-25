Horses reported stolen from Kershaw Co. farm

Two horses have been reported stolen from a pasture in Kershaw County.

River and Yago were reported taken from a farm in Rembert Sunday, according to NetPosse, a web site used by Stolen Horse International to locate missing horses. According to NetPosse, the horses disappeared during a thunderstorm on Sunday. The Netposse Incident Report says "the hot wire was cut" and the horses were removed through an access gate to power lines.

"We are relatively confident the horses were stolen," Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews told WIS.

Click here to read the Netposse report.

Yago and Little Miss River, a.k.a. "River," are Marsh Tacky horses, a heritage breed and the official horse of South Carolina. They were most recently seen in public at Old McCaskill's Farm day in Rembert.

Photos of the horses are attached to this story. Both horses are microchipped.

"With all the rain we've had, there's no evidence of tire tracks or footprints," Matthews said. "We have no leads right now."

River is a bay mare, brown with a white star on her forehead and a white left rear sock. Yago is a dark bay gelding, with a white star on his forehead and white spots on his muzzle. Click here for a full description.

"They were stolen and I'm desperately trying to get them back," their owner told WIS via email.

If you know anything about their disappearance, or if you see them, contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department via Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

