Former Blythewood softball player makes SportsCenter Top 10

A former Blythewood High School softball player is now SportsCenter gold.

Ansley Gilstrap, now a player for the USC-Upstate softball team and a Blythewood graduate of 2015, made SportsCenter's Top 10 plays list on Sunday night at No. 3.

USC-Upstate was playing Jacksonville on Sunday when a Jacksonville player made a hit straight into left field. While it may have looked like it was going to slip past Gilstrap, she made the diving catch and tossed it back to first in a sweet little double play.

USC-Upstate went on to bury Jacksonville 11-0.

