Deputies arrest man wanted for 2014 Calhoun Co. murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officers with several law enforcement agencies arrested a man in Eastover Tuesday morning who was wanted for a 2014 murder in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies, Richland County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Derrick Mills at an Eastover apartment in the early morning hours of April 25.

"We have worked extremely hard in an effort to track down this fugitive, and earlier this morning, those efforts paid off," Sheriff Thomas Summers said in a statement.

Mills is wanted on warrants for murder and armed robbery relating to an incident that occurred in December 2014 in Calhoun County. Charles Brown, 38, of Columbia, was shot and killed at an abandoned house on Falcon Lane.

A second man charged in connection with the shooting, 21-year-old Quinton Mills of Gaston, was previously arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Derrick is being held at the Orangeburg/Calhoun Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

