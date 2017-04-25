Board votes against closing two schools to save $3.6M

The Sumter County School District's Board of Trustees has voted down a recommendation to close down two schools in the district to help shore up district finances.

The board voted against closing Mayewood Middle School and F.J. DeLaine Elementary School after the finance committee voted unanimously in favor of closing the schools to save $3.6 million.

The closures would have affected approximately 166 children from DeLaine and 154 students from Mayewood.

The board plans on discussing further ways to save money instead of closing those two schools.

The school district is facing a $6 million shortfall caused by widespread overspending in the past several years.

