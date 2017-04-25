SLED investigating after man found dead inside Midlands home

The State Law Enforcement Division has taken over an investigation into a man found dead inside a residence in Branchville, according to police.

Branchville Police Department Chief Randy Clark said an as-yet-to-be-identified man was found dead in a home on Carrie Street on Friday.

Clark said SLED is now investigating the incident. No other details have been made available.

SLED officials say they have taken over the investigation as a homicide at the request of the Branchville Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.