Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station on Bluff Rd.

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a gunman wanted in a Monday night armed robbery.

It happened just before 11 at the Corner Pantry in the 1400 block of Bluff Road. Overnight, investigators weren't able to release much information about what happened, including a description of the robber.

We'll be following up with deputies Tuesday to learn more.

If you have any information about the robbery call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

