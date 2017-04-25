Lexington girl's legacy fuels fight against pediatric cancer - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington girl's legacy fuels fight against pediatric cancer

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
Connect
Source: WIS Source: WIS
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Four-year-old Kaylin Zimms passed away after a battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in late August 2016, but her legacy is living on and fueling the fight against pediatric cancer.

The movement Kick It, Kaylin first started to encourage Kaylin while she was battling AML. That movement is now officially a nonprofit, and the group is asking you to fight with them, one step at a time.

"Kaylin just loved to help people even when she was at her sickest point,” said Kaylin’s mom, Suzanne Kruse.

RELATED: See the photos of Kaylin's young life and battle with cancer.

"Kaylin had such a spirit of love like I’ve never seen before,” added Kaylin’s grandmother, Mary Kruse.

It’s Kay's love that inspired not only Kick It, Kaylin, but a recently sculpted Memorial Garden at her former pre-school Providence Lutheran in Lexington. We met Kaylin’s mom Suzanne at the garden as she was seeing it for the first time.

“The owls, the owls are definitely Kaylin,” said Suzanne pointing around to the different owl planters. “Everything is just the color of Kaylin in this
garden."

Kaylin’s favorite color purple not only fills the garden but is the signature color for the nonprofit that now lives in her honor.

"The community came together and did so much for her,” said Kaylin’s grandmother Mary Kruse. “So we took the remaining funds from that and her mom and dad wanted to help other children and families that were battling cancer and blood disorders and give them some help and peace."

Suzanne said through Kick It, Kaylin she wants to help families with the many expenses that add up, as well as the unthinkable: end-of-life. 

"I know with us, it was, we wanted to spend time with our child and not have to be making plans,” said Suzanne. “So we want to try to create an organization that allows us to help other people so they can do what they need to do and spend time with their children instead of worrying about the financials."

They’ll launch those fundraising efforts with the second Kaylin Zimms’ Walk to End Leukemia. It will be the first walk with Kick it, Kaylin as an official
nonprofit, and the first without Kay.

“I want this walk to be a celebration of Kaylin’s life,” said Suzanne. "I also want them to leave with awareness of what’s going on in the childhood cancer
world. It’s the blink of an eye and it happens so fast. I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity for us to bring everyone together and celebrate her love."

And there’s no question Kay’s love and legacy will live on "owl" ways.

“Life is so precious,” said Mary. "We know where Kaylin is now and she’s out of pain, she’s fine, but we miss her so much. I’d really like for people to walk away from that walk just feeling a presence that they need to treasure and love and treat people they love like it’s their last because we never know."

The 2017 Kaylin Zimms Walk to End Leukemia will be Saturday, May 13th at Saluda Shoals Park from 9am-1pm. There will be food by Smokin' Coals Barbecue, visits with super heroes, a raffle, and music by BC Villanova and his Amazing Friends. Walk ticket includes entrance to the walk and signature walk t-shirt. Food tickets and raffle tickets will be available the day of the walk.

Registration for the walk is open now and will stay open until May 7.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly