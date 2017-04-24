Dates announced for Spurs Up Tour, Spring Meetings - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Dates announced for Spurs Up Tour, Spring Meetings

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Dawn Staley, Will Muschamp, and Frank Martin (Source: WIS) Dawn Staley, Will Muschamp, and Frank Martin (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Coaches from the University of South Carolina are hitting the road this spring.

The year, the Spurs Up Tour and Spring Meetings will have nine stops. Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp is slated to be at events in six of the nine cities as part of the Spurs Up Tour, which starts May 2 in Lancaster.

Fans will also have opportunities to meet Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley at events as well. Martin is scheduled to make four stops including one with Muschamp. Staley’s only two appearances take place during the Spurs Up Tour with Muschamp as well.

The coaches will greet fans and sign autographs from 6-6:30 p.m. before the program begins. The coaches will only sign the poster and autograph cards provided at the events by Gamecock Athletics.

Tickets for each event can be found on Eventbrite.com or by calling the respective Tour and Meeting stops.

You can find your nearest event date and location below:

April 27, Spartanburg

Frank Martin

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The Lodge at Lake Bowen Commons

$20

May 2, Lancaster

Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Catawba Fish Camp

$20

May 4, York

Will Muschamp, Frank Martin

Doors open at 5 p.m.

American Legion -- Rock Hill

$20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under)

May 9, Darlington

Will Muschamp, Dawn Staley

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Coker College -- The Deloach Building

$15 (adult), $5 (children 10 and under)

May 11, Greenwood

Will Muschamp

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Piedmont Technical College -- Medford Building

$20 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under)

May 16, Atlanta

Will Muschamp

Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Pavilion at Olde Town

$40

May 18, Charleston

Will Muschamp

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Harborside East

$25 (adult), $10 (children 10 and under)

May 18, Florence

Frank Martin

Stay tuned for complete event details!

May 24, Sumter

Frank Martin

Stay tuned for complete event details!

