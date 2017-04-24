Lower Richland neighbors feel stranded after heavy rain - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lower Richland neighbors feel stranded after heavy rain

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Chad Mills/WIS) (Source: Chad Mills/WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

In Lower Richland's Alexander Pointe subdivision, which isn’t far from Lower Richland High School, homeowners like Sofonias Phillips and Darrell Betterson are tired of a typical trouble that takes place time and time again.

"Well, it looks like a lake going across the road. You can't pass it, you know,” Phillips said. “And I know that every time we come through here, that's something that we have to be faced with."

After heavy rains, the neighborhood floods in spots, and the road in front of it, Rabbit Run, does too.

"I've talked to public officials and appointed officials to get out here to get this road fixed, and we're at a stalemate,” said Phillips.

"Well, it's a hazard. We can't use the roadways,” Betterson added.

When drivers exit the neighborhood, they only have two options. They can turn left onto Rabbit Run toward Lower Richland Boulevard or they can turn right toward Trotter Road. But both portions of Rabbit Run can flood.

"We don't have but one way into our subdivision and one way out, so that puts us in a predicament. We can't get emergency vehicle personnel in here. Kids can't go to school,” said Phillips.

"Emergency vehicles must get in here as quickly as possible, and if they have to deviate from their normal path, you may lose a person's life because of that,” Betterson added.

Phillips and Betterson said Monday's flooding was yet another dose of a headache. They said the problem's only becoming more pronounced with more run-off from more development.

And, even though the saying goes "Turn Around, Don't Drown," Betterson and Phillips said some are breaking that rule.

Richland One Chairwoman Cheryl Harris, who represents the Lower Richland area, said she's been contacted by a number of worried homeowners in that area.

She's worried too since she says the district has a number of school buses who frequently travel that road. WIS reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Monday but didn't hear back.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly