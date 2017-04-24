Lower Richland neighbors feel stranded after heavy rain

In Lower Richland's Alexander Pointe subdivision, which isn’t far from Lower Richland High School, homeowners like Sofonias Phillips and Darrell Betterson are tired of a typical trouble that takes place time and time again.

"Well, it looks like a lake going across the road. You can't pass it, you know,” Phillips said. “And I know that every time we come through here, that's something that we have to be faced with."

After heavy rains, the neighborhood floods in spots, and the road in front of it, Rabbit Run, does too.

"I've talked to public officials and appointed officials to get out here to get this road fixed, and we're at a stalemate,” said Phillips.

"Well, it's a hazard. We can't use the roadways,” Betterson added.

When drivers exit the neighborhood, they only have two options. They can turn left onto Rabbit Run toward Lower Richland Boulevard or they can turn right toward Trotter Road. But both portions of Rabbit Run can flood.

"We don't have but one way into our subdivision and one way out, so that puts us in a predicament. We can't get emergency vehicle personnel in here. Kids can't go to school,” said Phillips.

"Emergency vehicles must get in here as quickly as possible, and if they have to deviate from their normal path, you may lose a person's life because of that,” Betterson added.

Phillips and Betterson said Monday's flooding was yet another dose of a headache. They said the problem's only becoming more pronounced with more run-off from more development.

And, even though the saying goes "Turn Around, Don't Drown," Betterson and Phillips said some are breaking that rule.

Richland One Chairwoman Cheryl Harris, who represents the Lower Richland area, said she's been contacted by a number of worried homeowners in that area.

She's worried too since she says the district has a number of school buses who frequently travel that road. WIS reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Monday but didn't hear back.

