Midlands neighborhood fed up with lack of trash pick up; Lexington Co. issues statement

Lexington County homeowners said they are tired of not having their trash picked up.

In the Murraywood area, there were several roll carts on the curb including some that were jammed full of garbage and recyclables. However, residents say they have not been visited by Advance Disposal employees for anywhere from 12 days to nearly three weeks.

Several customers have even said they have tried to contact the company to find out why and the response has been underwhelming.

“I’ve emailed them several times and haven’t gotten any email correspondence back,” said Brandon Spivey. “I talked to someone and they said they were sorry and that they’ll send out a flier with updated procedures and dates and things like that and they still haven’t done it yet.”

Another customer emailed WIS and said she’s had to call about once a month to ask that the trash is picked up. Despite her many calls, she’s been waiting 17 days for pickup as have many of her neighbors.

An Advanced Disposal corporate official in Florida told us he is researching the situation and will get back to us. That response came after we were placed on hold attempting to reach a customer service representative.

During the hold time, a recorded message repeated urged Lexington County customers to get the latest information on pickups by downloading an app from the App Store.

The County of Lexington also issued a statement late Monday evening, saying:

The County of Lexington is aware of continued service issues for customers who voluntarily contract with Advanced Disposal Services throughout the unincorporated areas of the County, primarily in the Irmo and St. Andrews areas. The County’s franchise agreement with Advanced Disposal, which began in October 2009, clearly states the County’s expectations for their services to our citizens. However, the County’s Solid Waste Management Department has continued to receive a high volume of customer complaints referencing Advanced Disposal’s curbside pickup services. The County has sent Advanced Disposal two cure notices, the first on September 18, 2015 and the second on Aug. 10, 2016 throughout the life of the contract alerting them to numerous customer complaints from residents. Advanced Disposal had 90 days to address and correct the issues presented by the County’s residents. In both instances, Advanced Disposal corrected the presented issues. However, these issues are reoccurring much to the dissatisfaction of the County and our residents. Many of the impacted customers still continue to experience less-than-satisfactory services from Advanced Disposal, including incomplete routes, missed curbside pickups and not receiving curbside pickup services on scheduled days. The County announced via a press release (attached) that Advanced Disposal would implement schedule changes on March 13, 2017. These changes were implemented to meet the increased service growth in all service areas, as well as to correct deficiencies in services that were previously identified in the last cure notice. At this time, these changes have not produced the desired results. Therefore, the County is demanding that Advanced Disposal address their ongoing service issues to the County’s residents. For notifications and information about residential service, unincorporated county residents are encouraged to download the Lexington County SC Solid Waste app, available for iPhone and Android users for free, and enable notifications, or visit the County of Lexington website www.Lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste and click on the Solid Waste App link to enter the unincorporated residential address.

