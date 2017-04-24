Financial committee suggests 2 Sumter schools close amid financi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Financial committee suggests 2 Sumter schools close amid financial shortfall

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Two Sumter County schools could close at the end of this school year.

Last Friday, the Sumter School Board finance committee proposed to close FJ DeLaine Elementary and Mayewood Middle in a unanimous vote. The vote comes upon the recommendation of consultant Scott Allan, who was hired by the school district following the discovery of a significant financial shortfall. 

The closures would affect approximately 166 children from DeLaine and 154 students from Mayewood. 

If approved by the Sumter School District Board of Trustees, here's the plan for DeLaine Elementary students:

  • Pre-K through first grade will attend Oakland Primary.
  • Second and third-grade students will attend Shaw Heights Elementary.
  • Fourth and fifth-grade students would go to High Hills Elementary.
  • Mayewood Middle School students would be moved to Chestnut Oaks Middle.

The closures would save the school district $3.6 million.

Teachers and staff at those schools would also be moved to different locations.

