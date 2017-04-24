Pair booked on sexual assault, kidnapping charges

Two men are charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct after Columbia Police Department investigators say they held a 17-year-old against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Channen Matthew McDowell, 31 and Belton Bernard Mitchell, Jr., 30, were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

McDowell and Booker allegedly sexually assaulted the teen at a home on Wilkes Road on Sunday. The victim was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

No word on a bond hearing for both men.

