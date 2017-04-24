CPD: Photo released of car wanted in attempted murder investigation

Investigators with the Columbia police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

The car, which appears to be a possible green, mid-2000s model Toyota Corolla, is involved in a shooting in the 2800 block of Booker Street on April 20.

The occupants of the wanted vehicle shot at the victim's car, hitting him in the lower body. The 19-year-old victim then crashed into a vacant house. He was taken to the hospital and continues to receive medical treatment.

If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspect, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

