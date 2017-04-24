Upstate teen leaving after-prom party dies after car hits tree, catches fire, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - An 18-year-old died from smoke inhalation and burns after his car hit a tree and caught fire on his way home from an after-prom party, according to the Oconee County coroner.

Investigators said the crash happened on Highway 76 around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Cole Wheeler, of Seneca, died after his car ran off the road, went down an embankment, hit a tree and caught fire.

Addis said Wheeler was on the way home from an after-prom party.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology tests will be done to confirm that, Addis said.

He said a toxicology test will take 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

Wheeler was wearing a seat belt, Addis said.

