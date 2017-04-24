Sumter man quitting job, going fishing after winning $1 million - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter man quitting job, going fishing after winning $1 million in lottery

Source: WIS Source: WIS
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, says he bought just one ticket at the S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.

“I thought I was going to pass out,” he says, when he scratched off the $1 million prize in the $10 My Million Dollar Series game.

His win leaves one top prize of $1 million remaining the My Million Dollar Series game at odds of 1 in 1.6 million. Players can enter non-winning tickets into a final drawing to win an additional $1 million prize at sclottery.com.

S and S Tobacco Store received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

This is the second $1 million win in Sumter this year. In January, Fuel Express on Broad St. sold a $1 million winning ticket to a local man.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

