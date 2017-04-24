Deputies investigating armed robbery at Garners Ferry Road bank

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are working to identify a man who robbed a bank on Garners Ferry Road Monday.

Deputies say a black man armed with a handgun walked into the SAFE Federal Credit Union near Hallbrook Drive shortly after 9 a.m. and demanded cash. He got away with some money.

Nobody was injured.

Investigators are working to get a more detailed description of the man. Deputies are in the area searching for him.

According to SAFE Federal Credit Union: "the robber left the building with an unspecified amount of cash a short time later. The branch will remain closed on Monday in order to facilitate an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. SAFE plans to reopen the branch location as normal on Tuesday morning."

If you know anything that could help lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.