SC DNR officials identify second boat operator in double fatal L - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC DNR officials identify second boat operator in double fatal Lake Murray crash

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One person has been identified by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources as the operators of a boat that crashed into another boat on Lake Murray on Saturday.

The crash killed two -- Danny Phillips, 37, and Shawn Lanier, 28 -- who both died after a large 32-foot powerboat ran over their small bass boat just as they were getting ready to head home from fishing on Friday night.

According to SC DNR's Lt. Robert McCullough, the operator of the larger boat was identified as Bruce Dyer.

Dyer released a statement on the incident.

"This is from Ginger and myself: Since that horrible accident, my wife and our friends and I have been assisting law enforcement. They've asked us to let their investigation go ahead without commenting, and our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved." 

Phillips owned the wildlife business All Things Wild. Lanier worked at the business.

Phillips and Lanier were both killed as a result of blunt force trauma.

DNR continues to investigate. No charges have been filed yet.

