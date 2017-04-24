SC among worst states for children's health care

According to a new survey from WalletHub, South Carolina is among the worst states for children's health care.

The personal finance web site released its report Monday, 2017 Best and Worst States for Children's Health Care. Analysts with the web site compared data from the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 28 categories, including share of kids younger than 17 in excellent or very good health and pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

According to the report, with 1 being the best, South Carolina ranked 43rd overall, but 50th in percentage of obese kids between 10 and 17, 46th in percentage of kids with unaffordable medical bills and 44th in kids between 10 and 17 who are overweight.

In other categories, the numbers are still in the bottom half of the rankings:

38th – % of Children Aged 0–17 with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year

36th – Infant-Death Rate

34th – % of Uninsured Children Aged 0–17

26th – % of Children Aged 0–17 in Excellent/Very Good Health

One fairly positive position in the ranking, SC is 15th with the percentage of kids 10-17 years old who have excellent/very good teeth.

