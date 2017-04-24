Staley, Gamecocks honored at joint session of General Assembly

Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley wearing her "net-lace" during the celebration parade Sunday (Source: WIS)

To the victors go the spoils.

The South Carolina women's basketball team was honored Tuesday by state lawmakers during a joint session of the General Assembly at a ceremony at the State House.

Dawn Staley and the women's team dazzled in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament all the way to the national championship over Mississippi State.

The session began at noon. Afterward, the team went to Governor McMaster's office.

