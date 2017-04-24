CPD investigating armed robbery at Burger King

Columbia Police need your help with information in an armed robbery reported in the 2900 block of Two Notch Road Sunday night.

Police were called to the Burger King restaurant just before 9 p.m. Police say the men jumped the counter and grabbed cash from the register.

Police say they're looking for at two men in connection to the incident, but did not give a description of the men. On Monday police released surveillance photos of the men hoping someone will recognize their clothing.

Even though the surveillance pics are grainy, do you recognize the clothing, hat or shoes? Call 1-888-CRIME-SC to aid CPD Investigators. pic.twitter.com/nluMRIvl3Q — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 24, 2017

Not much more information has been released.

If you saw anything in that area, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.