FIRST ALERT: Midlands remains under flash flood watch

The bulk of the rainfall that caused flooded roads and prompted one county to dismiss school early is moving out of the area.

The bulk of the rainfall that caused flooded roads and prompted one county to dismiss school early is moving out of the area.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Midlands through 8 p.m. Monday. and the Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.

The watch includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter Counties.

The flood watch continues for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties in the Midlands until 12 a.m. Tuesday. An upper-level Low has formed over Orangeburg county and has been the focus for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the last five hours.

Unofficial totals (Doppler radar est.) has anywhere from 5.5” to 7.5” of rain that has fallen over those two counties. Thunderstorms with rain and embedded heavy rain will continue for the next few hours.

The rest of the evening will have periods of showers/rain and isolated thunderstorms. The main surface Low is moving out to the coast very slowly and will give us a few showers through midday Tuesday before sunshine by afternoon.

According to the NWS, rainfall associated with an upper-level low-pressure system will persist across the region through Monday night. One to three inches of rain has already fallen and periods of additional heavy rain will contribute to total rainfall of two to five inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES

Grounds will become saturated as periods of heavy rainfall move across the area. This has the potential to lead to flash flooding, especially in locations with poor drainage such as urban areas or in and around culverts. Excessive roadway ponding is also likely, and at times some roads may become impassable, especially if drainage ditches overflow onto roadways.

WIS First Alert Meteorologist Ben Tanner says the storms that passed through overnight and others that are moving into the area from the west are moving slowly.

"They're not fast movers," he said. "So that's why we're getting the flood watches."

Skies will begin to clear Monday night into Tuesday. A Flash Flood Warning issued for the Columbia area late Sunday night expired at 2 a.m. Monday.

According to Columbia Dispatchers, these streets in Downtown Columbia experienced flash flooding at about 1 a.m. Monday:

Main Street at Whaley Street

Rocky Branch at Whaley Street

Main Street at Columbia College Drive

Bull Street at Taylor Street

Main Street at Franklin Street

South Edisto Drive at Rosewood Drive

Assembly Street at Elmwood Street

Assembly Street at Taylor Street

Main Street at Monticello Road

UPDATE: this part of Air Base Rd has reopened but Air Base @ Crosshill Rd is temporarily closed #TrafficAlert #scnews #scwx https://t.co/maDwXFXY8H — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) April 24, 2017

City crews installed barricades around the flooded intersections. As of 4 a.m., the high water receded.

Steady rains continuing to move through #Sumter at this hour @wis10 pic.twitter.com/sNoNr2Kklf — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) April 24, 2017

You''re advised to avoid these roadways until flooding from overnight storms has subsided in those areas.

The Forecast:

ALERT DAY MONDAY: Scattered strong storms possible through the afternoon and then showers overnight and into Tuesday morning, 90% chance, highs lower 70's. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.