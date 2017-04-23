Community remembers victims of fatal Lake Murray boat crash

Mark Phillips, 37, (left) and Christopher Lanier, 28, (right) died in a boat crash on Lake Murray Friday night. (Source: Janice Tuggy Phillps/ Meredith Few)

A community is mourning two men who were killed in a boat crash Friday night on Lake Murray.

Danny Phillips, 37, and Shawn Lanier, 28, both died after a large 32-foot powerboat ran over their small bass boat just as they were getting ready to head home from fishing on Friday night.

The Lexington County Coroner concluded Phillips died from blunt force trauma sustained in the collision.

RELATED: See photos of the two men who perished in the crash.

He just celebrated his one-year anniversary with his wife in March.

His mother, Janice Phillips, said her son was a Clemson graduate who loved everything about the outdoors. She said wildlife was his life. Danny owned a business in Columbia called All Things Wild. He owned the nuisance wildlife control business for the past seven years.

This is Danny Phillips. One of the guys killed in the boat crash Friday on Lake Murray. His mother says wild life was his life @wis10 pic.twitter.com/ByxvNKZSqD — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) April 23, 2017

Shawn Lanier was his co-worker at All Things Wild. His body was found more than 18 hours after the crash by dive teams.

Lanier’s friends described him as the life of the party who also loved the outdoors more than anything.

"It kind of felt like a nightmare. It was very hard to hear. I picked up my phone immediately and tried to call him. When you don’t get that person on the phone it's kind of heart-wrenching and a very sad situation,” Lanier’s friend Meredith Few expressed. “A lot of prayers are going out to the families right now and all of the friends and that’s the only thing we can do is be here for each other right now."

Here is Shawn Lanier. Just spoke with his childhood friend who says he loved the outdoors and especially golf. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/mEDp2B0lfG — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) April 23, 2017

A third person was in the boat with Phillips and Lanier that night. He remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.