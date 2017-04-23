Fireflies ninth inning rally falls short Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The ninth inning rally just fell short for the Fireflies on Sunday afternoon. Columbia scored two runs in the final frame, but lost 4-2 at Spirit Communications Park. Lexington took three of four and claimed its first series win this season.

Jose Medina sparked the ninth-inning rally with a bunt single down the third-base line. At the time, it was just Columbia’s (10-8) third hit of the game. After Jay Jabs walked, Reed Gamache drove in Medina with a single. Tim Tebow extended the rally with his second hit of the game – second multi-hit game of the season. With Milton Ramos at the plate, Jabs scored on a wild pitch, which made it just a two-run game. Ramos struck out swinging to end the game.

Blake Taylor (L, 0-3) made his third start of the season and breezed through the first two innings – retired first six batters. For the second straight game, Lexington’s (7-11) starting pitchers logged six shutout stanzas. Gerson Garabito (W, 2-1) had six strikeouts and only yielded two hits for the Legends.

Chris DeVito launched Lexington’s offense in the fourth inning. The lefty slugged his second homer of the series. The Legends added three runs in the fifth frame. Gabriel Cancel drove in Angelo Castellano with a triple.

Columbia’s bullpen was marvelous for the second consecutive day. Max Kuhns and Joe Zanghi went a combined four scoreless innings and had five strikeouts.

The Fireflies are back in action on Monday night and welcome in the Asheville Tourists for a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Right-hander Harol Gonzalez (1-1, 5.63) makes his fourth start for Columbia. Riley Pint (0-2, 3.86) is scheduled to start for Asheville.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app Starting at 6:45 p.m.

