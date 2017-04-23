One dead after rear-end collision in Fairfield County

One person died after a fatal collision in Fairfield County Saturday evening.

The collision happened at just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 321 and SC 213.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say an SUV was rear-ended while stopped at the traffic light at the intersection. The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car and three passengers were transported to a hospital. One of the passengers died from their injuries while at the hospital.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.