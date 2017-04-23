One dead after collision in Orangeburg County

A collision in Orangeburg County claimed the life of one driver.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday night near the town of Vance.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver was traveling north on SC 45 when they crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver and a passenger in the SUV were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the car died at the scene of the crash.

The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

