Police looking for man whose gun went off inside Dutch Square Mall

An image of the man police would like to speak with. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting incident at Dutch Square Mall early Saturday evening.

A large police presence, including K9 officers, searched the grounds outside of the mall after a bullet damaged a store window inside the building.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department says it appears an unknown man had a firearm inside a bag that went off when he dropped the bag on the floor inside the shopping center.

Police are now looking for that man.

No one was injured.

If you know who the man in the picture is, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

