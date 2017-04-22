Women run together in annual Heart & Sole 5-Miler

More than 1,300 women hit the pavement in Columbia Saturday morning to raise awareness for the number one killer of women - heart disease - in the 16th annual Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole 5-Miler.

Runners of all levels - from the most competitive to complete beginners - met at Finlay Park to compete in a 5-mile run, 5-mile walk and 3-mile walk.

At the finish line, they were greeted with a finisher's medal, water, roses and chocolate covered strawberries.

Shawanna White was the first to finish the 5-mile run. She said it was her third year running the women's only race.

