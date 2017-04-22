March for Science rally in Columbia a part of nationwide demonstration

A large crowd stood in solidarity with rallies happening around the country in the March for Science at the State House on Saturday.

Their goal was to take a stand for scientific evidence supporting hot button issues like climate change, saying politics shouldn't play a role.

They also pushed for better funding to make future breakthroughs possible.

When asked why they were there, organizers said because science affects everyone.

Saturday's rally was one of 500 marches taking place this Earth Day, including a large one in Washington, D.C.

Despite the rain, thousands stood on the National Mall calling for scientific freedom without political interference.

President Donald Trump released an Earth Day statement a few hours later, saying "rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate."

