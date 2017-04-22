UPDATE: Suspect arrested following police standoff at West Colum - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Suspect arrested following police standoff at West Columbia home

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

West Columbia Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a home during a five-hour-long standoff with police. 

Dominique Sligh, 24, of West Columbia, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. 

Both West Columbia Police officers and SLED were at a home in the 700 block of Center Street, according to West Columbia Police Assistant Chief Scott Morrison.

Police arrived at the home following a domestic dispute call around 9:30 a.m. after Sligh and his girlfriend had an argument. Sligh fired six shots from a handgun inside the apartment and the girlfriend then fled the home. Sligh, however, stayed inside until SLED deployed gas into the residence and he was arrested without incident. 

No one was injured and he was the only person inside the home. 

Sligh will be taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. 

