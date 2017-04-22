Have hoop dreams? Tryouts for the new women's pro team coming soon

As we saw this past March, Columbia has quickly become a basketball town.

Now the basketball scene in the capitol city is getting bigger with the addition of a professional women's team this year - and the team is looking for some local talent to fill the roster.

The Carolina Stars of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association will host their free agent tryouts next Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Spring Valley High School at 120 Sparkleberry Lane.



The Stars are in their first year, one of nine franchise teams in the WMLBA which will begin to play this summer.

The WMLBA is a minor league basketball league for women designed to help players prepare to play in the WNBA.

You can register for tryouts at carolinastars.info until tomorrow, walk up registration will be available on the morning of the tryouts next Sunday on a first come, first serve basis.

Walk up participants will need to fill out a registration form and pay a $75 nonrefundable registration fee.

Player check in is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. next Sunday, tryouts from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

This is the second invitational tryout for the Stars. The public is invited to attend for only $1.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.