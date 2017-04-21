UPDATE: RCSD releases photos of bank robbery suspect, getaway vehicle

The suspect wanted in the bank robbery from April 21 in Columbia. (Source: Surveillance footage/RCSD)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a bank robbery on Garners Ferry Road and has released images of the suspect and his getaway car.

The bank robbery happened at the TD Bank at 7389 Garners Ferry Road just after 4 p.m. There were no injuries in the robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered a white SUV and fled heading toward Sumter.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

