19-year-old Orangeburg man charged with murder

19-year-old Orangeburg man charged with murder

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Orangeburg arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Steven Rolley Jr. faces multiple charges including murder. He was arrested at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators responded to Jamison Street just after midnight Friday morning in response to a call of a man being gunned down. Deputies arrived on the scene as witnesses were attempting to keep the victim conscious until EMS could arrive.

Witnesses told deputies the 36-year-old male victim was in an argument with a woman when another man pulled up in his car and shot him.

Investigators were initially given the first name of the male gunman and little else to begin their search.

“My investigators started this case with a description and in less than 13 hours developed a suspect,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell explained. “That suspect is now in custody awaiting his first appearance in court.”

Rolley is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, April 24, at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex.

