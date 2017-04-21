Bill enabling foster children to obtain driver's license to go i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bill enabling foster children to obtain driver's license to go into effect

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A bill that Governor McMaster signed in early April which enables children in foster care to obtain driver’s licenses and permits goes into effect next week.

Senate Bill 198 expanded the list of responsible adults who can legally sign the application for a minor to obtain a beginner’s permit or driver’s license. The old law specified that only a parent or guardian of a child could authorize the child to get their beginners permit. The language of the law barred children in foster care and others in non-traditional family settings from getting their permits and licenses.

“Few things at the DMV are more difficult than turning down a young adult because the law failed to acknowledge the guardian status of someone with custodial care. We’re excited to serve these young adults at the DMV once they’re prepared and ready!” South Carolina Department of Services Director Susan Alford said.

 The bill received overwhelming support from both the Senate and the House and was signed by the Governor on April 5.

“S.198 eliminated what was yet another way these children were singled out,” Senator Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) explained. “Now, they can more easily get licenses and beginner’s permits like other young adults in this state."

Beginning Monday, April 24, all 67 branches of the DMV will be accepting the signatures from the expanded list of authorized adults.
If you’re signing on behalf of a minor, you must present a picture ID, select your relationship to the child on the appropriate DMV form, bring your DSS approval letter (if applicable), and complete the Consent for Minor section of the Application for a Beginner’s Permit.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly