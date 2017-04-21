USC head basketball coaches Martin, Staley get contract extensions

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) - Getting to Final Fours and winning a national title calls for some pay raises and contract extensions.

On Friday in Executive Committee, The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted for contract extensions for both Gamecocks head basketball coaches.

These extensions are pending full approval by the BOT, meeting in full later on Friday afternoon.

Coming off the most successful seasons for each program, in which men’s head coach Frank Martin lead his team to a Final Four appearance as a No. 7 seed and women’s head coach Dawn Staley won the program’s first national championship, the two will coach the 2017-18 seasons and beyond with bigger salaries.

Martin’s acting contract was restructured after the 2015-16 season, extending him through the 2021-22 season. He was paid $2.45 million this past season.

He has received a one-year extension, in which the contract will expire on March 21, 2023. Should Martin coach through the life of his contract, he would make $3.3 million in his final year. Based on 2016-17 SEC salaries, that final salary would make him the conference's second-highest paid men's basketball coach behind Kentucky's John Calipari.

Staley’s acting contract, which was extended after the Gamecocks’ 2015 Final Four appearance, runs through the 2020-21 season. She made $1.125 million this past season.

She has received a four-year extension that will run through March 31, 2025. She would make $2.1 million in the final year of the contract, making her one of the highest-paid women's head basketball coach in the nation.

Assistant coaches Perry Clark (men's team) and Lisa Boyer (women's team) were also given one-year contract extensions.

RELATED: Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner gets contract extension

Copyright 2017 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.